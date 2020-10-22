The Cattfeinated Cat Café, 159 East Otterman St., Greensburg, is planning a Halloween-themed event to benefit Wayward Whiskers Animal Rescue.
The outdoor event, A Purrfectly Spooky Night, will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, and will feature tales of creepy ghost sightings and spooky stories of Greensburg. The program will be presented by Oakmont Paranormal Society, and there will be a chance for questions and answers during the event.
The $20 donation includes gourmet hot chocolate and cider, fire pits and a “Cats After Dark” cat lounge visit. Participants can shop at the Catique or Thrifty Kitty Shop, and caramel apples will be available for purchase. Masks are required while social distancing and coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations will be followed.
Tickets are available at the Cattfeinated Cat Café. For more information, call 878-214-8075 or visit the café Facebook page.
Westmoreland Mall, Route 30, Hempfield Township, will host a sports card and collectible show Friday, Oct. 23, through Sunday, Oct. 25. The show will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The show will feature approximately 20 vendors, including four new sellers, and more than 40 display tables featuring sports-related items. Items will include sealed sports memorabilia and cards, autographed memorabilia, gaming items, toy/action figures, bargain boxes with cards and card sets, wrestling items and more.
The show will be located in the mall’s Center Court (lower level). All dealers will be wearing masks and will be spaced out for proper social distancing.
Faith Forward/Angel Arms, 338 Main St., Latrobe, will hold a roundtable discussion on coronavirus (COVID-19) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. It will also be available live on Facebook.
The discussion, the organization, said will focus on “how the anguish and isolation caused by COVID-19 have impacted mental health and addiction issues. The event will also offer support to those who are struggling.”
Faith Forward/Angel Arms is currently accepting clients, virtually or in person. Its services include case work, counseling, support options, mentorship, the Angel Arms day program, supplies, community-based resources, educations and awareness services.
For more information or assistance, call 724-539-7900 or email faithforwardpa@gmail.com.
The Alabaster Singers of Greensburg will present “When The Saints Go Marching In” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at St. Emma Monastery, 1001 Harvey Ave. (Route 819), Hempfield Township.
The performance will take place in the monastery parking lot. Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs and dress as their favorite saints.
Tickets are $15 and all proceeds will benefit the Sisters of St. Benedict. For more information or tickets, call 724-516-5189.
You Are Here Art Gallery in Jeannette has announced its Upcycle Challenge ’20 that invites artists of all ages to turn recycled materials into works of art.
For $10, participants will receive a package of miscellaneous materials from the gallery’s Oh, Scrap! Room, and all materials must be used in their works of art. Participants are free to add additional materials.
Finished pieces must be submitted at the gallery on or before Nov. 13, where they will be displayed at You Are Here Off The Wall exhibition that opens Nov. 14. The winner will be announced on Dec. 19 and will be determined by the popular vote of gallery visitors. The prize will be a $50 plus a gift basket from Oh, Scrap!
For more information, visit Yah406Clay.org or email yah406clay@gmail.com or call 724-578-3332. The gallery is located at 406 Clay Ave., Jeannette.
Tree of Life Assembly Of God, 1005 Cedar St., Latrobe, has announced plans to host a Wednesday Night Movie Night “where your dinner is on us” starting at 6 p.m. Nov. 4.
The church said the evening’s movie is “the true, emotional story of Jeremy Camp and his wife called ‘I Still Believe.’ ... Bring your friends and family for giveaways, popcorn, ice cream and much more. We can’t wait to see you.” Those planning on attending must RSVP by Nov. 1 by calling the church at 724-537-5986.
St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, 4480 Route 981, Trauger, is holding a takeout-only Ethnic Dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 7.
The dinner includes halupki, pirohi, kolbasi and cake (no substitutions). Those who order can pick up their meals in the back of the social hall.
Tickets for $12 must be purchased in advance. To purchase tickets, call or text Marlene at 412-526-0285, Marge at 724-787-5631 or call the rectory at 724-423-3673. The last day to purchase tickets is Nov. 1.
The Pittsburgh Opera’s performance of “Così fan tutte” will be livestreamed for free at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, on the opera’s YouTube and Facebook accounts.
Photo challenge for cancer awareness Oct. 23
The American Cancer Society in Pennsylvania is seeking support for a photo challenge in honor of Real Kids Wear Pink Day on Friday, Oct. 23.
The organization said you “can show support for those battling breast cancer by wearing pink and encouraging your classmates to do the same. Take a photo and post to Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram tagging @ACSPennsylvania and #RealKidsWearPink in the post.
