Greensburg Civic Theatre will celebrate love and marriage in presenting live stream and in person performances of the musical “I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do” Friday-Sunday, Feb. 19-21 at Greensburg Garden & Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road, Greensburg.
With book and lyrics by Tom Jones and music by Harvey Schmidt, the musical follows one couple through 50 years of love, quarrels and marriage. A limited number of socially-distanced seats will be sold for the three performances and audiences and actors shall wear masks throughout the performance and at all times indoors. Performances are slated for 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 19-20, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21.
The story of a marriage is at the center of “I Do! I Do! I Do! I Do!”, an intimate and nostalgic work by Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones (“The Fantasticks”) and newly adapted for more than two actors. Written as a star vehicle for theatre legends Mary Martin and Robert Preston, the original Broadway production received seven Tony Award nominations. This touching story of two soul mates navigating the perils of life is set to a tuneful, charming score.
A livestream option for $15 (plus fees) is available online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/45459
Limited in-person audience (at less than 30% capacity) tickets can be purchased in advance at www.GGCCevents.org. Tickets in advance (plus fees) are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (55-plus) and $13 for students. The cost is an additional $2 at the door (sans fees).
Greggory Brandt of Unity Township is the director/choreographer while J. Eric Barchiesi of Export is the musical Director/accompanist.
* * *
Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) is accepting nominations through Saturday, Feb. 26, for its Distinguished Alumnus Award and a new Aspiring Alumnus Leadership Award.
The Distinguished Alumnus Award recognizes and honors WCCC alumni who have distinguished themselves through professional accomplishments, significant community-based service, and support or service to the college.
Prospective recipients must have earned an associate degree, diploma or certificate from WCCC or have completed at least 30 credit hours at WCCC. The award is a one-time honor and previous recipients are ineligible.
To qualify for the Aspiring Alumnus Leadership Award, nominees must be a current Westmoreland student with a cumulative grade-point average greater than 2.5, expect to earn a college credential in May 2021, show success in the classroom and exhibit leadership qualities through active involvement at WCCC and/or in their communities.
The awards will be presented during the WCCC commencement ceremony May 7.
Self-nominations by qualified WCCC alumni will be accepted. Nominations can be submitted at www.westmoreland.edu/nominate or by calling Pam Mowrer, coordinator, Westmoreland Educational Foundation, at 724-925-4178.
* * *
Potential farmers as well as small and part-time producers are encouraged to attend the virtual Starting and Improving Farms Conference, which will detail various aspects of agricultural production and help individuals in their farm journey. This conference will be held March 6, 8, 9 and 10, with various timed sessions that participants can choose to join and learn more about specific practices.
For new and beginning farmers, participants will learn what is required to begin a farm business, discover what products Penn State Extension has that will assist with these decisions, and connect with educators and staff that are available to help.
For existing and diversifying farmers, participants will learn in-depth information to guide the diversification or expansion decision, discover avenues to expand research into a potential venture, and connect with educators and staff that are available to help.
Registration is required to receive the links to access the conference webinars. Webinar recordings will be distributed to all registrants for convenient, on-demand viewing.
Topics include, but are not limited to, marketing, financial management, land access, agritourism, agricultural alternatives, livestock production, crop production, soil science, poultry production, pest management, food safety, and organic production.
The cost to participate is $25. To learn more or register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/starting-and-improving-farms-conference. Registration closes at 11 a.m. March 6.
* * *
