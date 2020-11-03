Good News Club plans to meet virtually from 6 to 6:45 p.m. each Thursday starting Nov. 5.
The club, which is open to all students ages 5 to 12, is an after-school club where children will be able to learn Bible lessons and fun memory verses, sing songs and hear exciting missionary stories.
The Good News Club typically meets at Grandview Elementary School, but because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the club is meeting online via Zoom.
To participate, request a registration form from Child Evangelism Fellowship at efaiw@gmail.com. Any questions, call Thelma Kline at 724-953-5993.
The Church of God, 4017 1st Ave., Youngstown, will hold its next roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 15. The meal will be takeout-only using a drive-thru service; no seating will be available inside.
The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw, and vanilla or chocolate cake. The meal will be available in an adult portion for $9 or child’s portion for $6.
The church will not be taking phone orders.
Members of Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens are now able to reserve tickets to experience Winter Flower Show: Home for the Holidays. Tickets for the general public will go on sale starting Monday, Nov. 9. Tickets will be made available on a week-by-week basis, allowing guests to reserve tickets up to four weeks in advance of their visit.
Phipps said the show will feature a “canopy of twinkling lights, fragrant decorated trees, and thousands of poinsettias in a wide variety of hues and patterns, friends and families can create special holiday memories.” Because of the coronavirus, Phipps plans to limit crowd capacity and the outdoor Winter Light Garden is on hiatus this year.
Winter Flower Show runs from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily from Nov. 20-Jan. 3. Phipps will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, and will close at 5 p.m. Dec. 24. Tickets must be reserved in advance and are available for pre-sale for Phipps members and Nov. 9 for the general public.
For more information and to reserve tickets, visit phipps.conservatory.org/Tickets.
Those interested in pursuing an undergraduate degree at California University of Pennsylvania are invited to attend one of two virtual open house events Nov. 4 and 14.
The events are slated from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, and 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 14. Students will be able to talk with university administrators, staff and students in live chat rooms, discover majors, and learn more about the admissions process, financial aid and student life.
Additionally, those interested in pursuing their master’s or doctoral degree are invited to virtual information sessions from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 5, or Dec. 3. At the information sessions, future students can meet with faculty and financial aid staff.
To register for the virtual open house, visit calu.edu/openhouse. To register or for more details on the graduate information sessions, visit calu.edu/gradopenhouse.
Dairy farm managers and other agricultural professionals are invited to join Penn State Extension for another installment of the Dairy Workforce Focus webinar series at noon Nov. 16.
This webinar will discuss how workers who are in close daily contact with cattle need skill and understanding of correct animal handling in order to maintain the safety of both workers and animals.
The Dairy Workforce Focus webinar series is designed for dairy managers who supervise employees. Each session will include a guest speaker followed by time for questions and answers. A roundtable discussion of dairy workforce successes and struggles on the farm closes the series in February.
Other webinars in this series include: Dec. 21 — Effective Workforce Training; Jan. 25 – Communicating with Spanish-Speaking Workers, and Feb. 15 – Roundtable Discussion: Workforce Successes and Struggles.
