Sidewalk sales, market in Latrobe tonight
Downtown Latrobe merchants will hold Summer’s End Sidewalk Sales and Night Market from 5 to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 2.
Weather permitting, event organizers said “market vendors and merchants will be set up outside participating store locations to provide a safe way to shop and support our local businesses.” Vendors and merchants will be adhering to all CDC coronavirus-related guidelines, and ask that attendees do the same.
Area merchants planning to take part in the event include: Paper Heart Affairs, Rose Style Shoppe, Latrobe Art Center, Chicoras, Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, ComputeRX, Eclectique, Graydog Comics & Toys, Ground Zero Pittsburgh, Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats and Ricolita’s Café, along with market vendors.
* * *
County YWCA to
offer English courses
The YWCA of Westmoreland County, 424 N Main St., Greensburg, will offer English as second language courses this fall.
Both beginner and intermediate levels will be offered.
Both instructors and students will be required to wear masks and social distance; instructors will wear masks with clear windows for students to see their mouth.
The YWCA will order masks with a clear mouth window that students can purchase.
Beginners classes will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 8-Dec. 17 (no class Nov. 26), while intermediate classes are slated from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 9-Dec. 16.
To register, call the YWCA at 724-834-9390 or visit its Greensburg location.
St. James Church to hold car show Sept. 27
St. James Church, New Alexandria, will hold its ninth annual car show from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 27. The event will be held rain or shine.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. There is no registration fee; donations are being accepted. The first 100 cars will receive a T-shirt and dash plaque.
Food and drinks will be available on church grounds. The event will also include a DJ, Chinese auction, instant bingo and a 50/50 drawing. Trophies will be awarded for Pastor’s pick, Best of Show, along with first, second and third place.
For more information, call 724-668-2829. Masks are required and all safety protocols will be followed.
* * *
CSC set to resume fall and winter hours
Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8, the Carnegie Science Center will resume fall and winter hours. All buildings are closed on Tuesdays, except for during the holiday weeks of Dec. 22 and 29.
Carnegie Science Center fall and winter hours are 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, for at-risk population; noon to 5 p.m., regular hours of operation, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Saturday.
All tickets are sold for timed entry every 30 minutes. The science center is limiting building capacity to 15%.
For more, go to www.CarnegieScienceCenter.org.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
