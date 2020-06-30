Pre-K Counts nature school
Ligonier Valley Learning Center Inc., 117 Juniper Lane, Ligonier, will host a Ligonier Kinder-Schull Pre-K Counts Nature Preschool from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2.
Organizers said the event is a chance to meet teachers, see the school’s new vision and enjoy light refreshments. Registration is available for a free one-hour session; space is limited to the first 20 children to register. A few spaces are also available for fall enrollment.
All CDC coronavirus-related guidelines will be followed during the nature classroom event.
* * *
