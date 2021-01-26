Submissions are now being accepted for the Ligonier Valley Writers’ 30th Annual Poetry Contest. The contest is open to students in grades 4-12.
In each of nine categories, first prize will now earn $25, second prize $20 and third prize $15. For the best of the best in each grade group, now known as the Naccarato Award (sponsored by longtime LVW member Michele Jones), each of the three winners will receive $30. This means there are 30 cash prizes — and no entry fees.
The deadline for submitting writing is March 11.
Students, teachers and parents can obtain entry forms and contest rules by visiting www.LVWonline.org or contacting LVW Publicity Director Judith Gallagher at jgallagher@LHTOT.com or 724-593-7294. You can also read 2020’s winning poems on the website.
Students in grades 4-12 are eligible to submit poems, as are homeschooled students. LVW suggests that students “try writing a poem every day for the next week and then pick the one you like best to submit. To jumpstart your creativity, here are a few prompts: Write a poem about a feeling or a relationship, a photo or painting, your favorite tree (or) a memorable day.”
LVW is an all-volunteer nonprofit group serving writers and readers throughout western Pennsylvania. It publishes The Loyalhanna Review. For more about LVW programs, publications and writing contests, visit www.LVWonline.org.
APPRISE, the State Health Insurance Assistance Program, is offering free remote presentations from Feb. 18 through May 18 that will help answer many questions regarding basic Medicare.
The presentations will be conducted live via Zoom and participants must have a laptop/tablet/PC and internet service.
The Medicare 101 presentations will be held on the following dates and registration is required:
- Feb. 18 — 1 to 3 p.m. (registration code: PRDX 5019-R1);
- March 18 — 3 to 5 p.m. (registration code: PRDX 5019-R2);
- April 7 — 10 a.m. to noon (registration code: PRDX 5019-R3);
- May 18 — 1 to 3 p.m. (registration code: PRDX 5019-R4).
Call 724-925-4204 to register. Space is limited.
