St. Florian Church, 4263 Route 981, United, is currently taking kolache orders. Nut, apricot, poppy seed and prune 14-15-inch long rolls are available for $12 apiece.
Advance orders will be taken only. Pickup dates will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14 and 10 a.m. to noon Nov 15. Orders must be placed no later than Nov. 2.
To order or for any questions, call Phyllis at 724-423-5233, Juanita at 724-423-2455 or Fran at 724-423-5275.
* * *
Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, will hold a remote event via Zoom entitled “The Grotesque 10: Amazing Architectural Sculpture from Ten American Colleges & Universities” starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Registration is required by visiting www.adamslib.org. Zoom information will be emailed to attendees.
* * *
State Rep. Eric Nelson (R-Hempfield) will host a free contactless shredding event from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Hempfield Township Park and Athletic Complex, 220 Forbes Trail Road, Hempfield Township.
Acceptable items include all paper documents. No more than four brown paper grocery bags or open small cardboard boxes per household are permitted, and no businesses, please. All items to be shredded must be placed in the trunk of the vehicle.
Once a person arrives at the event, he or she should open the trunk and stay inside the vehicle. Items will be removed, boxes will be returned to the trunk, and the trunk will be shut.
The 57th Legislative District includes the City of Greensburg, Hempfield (part) and Salem townships, and Delmont, Hunker, New Stanton, South Greensburg, Southwest Greensburg and Youngwood boroughs.
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
