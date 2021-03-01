The American Legion Post 982 Auxiliary will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. today, March 1, at the post home, 158 American Legion Road, Unity Township. All auxiliary members are welcome to attend.
California University of Pennsylvania will hold a series of information sessions this spring for those interested in attending graduate school.
The virtual information sessions will be held at noon March 3, April 7, May 5 and June 2.
To register for a session, visit calu.edu/gradopenhouse.
At the information sessions, prospective students can talk with faculty to learn more about programs and explore options with the financial aid office.
Cal U offers more than 95 graduate programs, including master’s degrees, doctoral degrees and graduate-level certifications, certificate and licensure programs.
For more information, contact the School of Graduate Studies and Research at 724-938-4187 or gradadmissions@calu.edu.
Holy Family Catholic Church will hold a free takeout dinner on Wednesday, March 3.
The meal will include Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and cake.
Pickup begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until at least 175 meals have been served. Pickup will be along Ligonier Street in front of the church. The church asks “you to please line up on Ligonier Street only to not interfere with traffic flow.”
Donations to help with meal costs may be sent to the Holy Family parish office.
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
