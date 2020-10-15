Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, will hold a remote event via Zoom entitled “The Grotesque 10: Amazing Architectural Sculpture from Ten American Colleges & Universities” starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.
Registration is required by visiting www.adamslib.org. Zoom information will be emailed to attendees.
Mathew Duman is a photographer, author and graphic designer, and author of “The Grotesque 10: Amazing Architectural Sculpture from Ten American Colleges and Universities.“ He embarked on a “grotesque safari,” traveling to 10 universities around the country to photograph the unique grotesques and gargoyles roosting on academic buildings with a style of architecture known as Collegiate Gothic.
The “grotesque” 10 schools include: The University of Pennsylvania; Bryn Mawr College; Yale University; Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut; The City College of New York; Duke University; Northwestern University; Princeton University, and The University of Chicago & Washington University in St. Louis.
* * *
Dairy producers and other agriculture industries are invited to join Penn State Extension for the Feeding and Managing the Newborn Dairy Calf webinar at 11 a.m. Oct. 23.
This webinar will explore the various liquid feeding options and systems available for dairy calves, analyzing the economics, benefits, and growth comparisons between the different feeding options.
A good nutritional start for a newborn dairy calf promotes good health, growth, and viability of this future replacement animal. A step-by-step guide to handling the newborn dairy calf will be demonstrated during the webinar.
This webinar is free to all participants. To learn more or register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/feeding-and-managing-the-newborn-dairy-calf. Registration closes before noon Oct. 22.
* * *
Stage Right Theatre Company will hold outdoor performances of “The Rocky Horror Show Live” under a big top tent on Oct. 23-24 and 30-31 at Stage Right, 105 W. Fourth St., Greensburg. All shows start at 8 p.m.
Masks will be required when entering the tent. Hot dogs, snacks, sweet treats and pizza will be sold in the parking lot during the show; popcorn and beer will also be available.
Tickets are $25 for reserved (first 10 rows) and $20 for general admission. For more information, go to www.stagerightgreensburg.com/shows or call Stage Right at 724-832-7464. A nightly cash prize of $10 will be given to the best safety mask worn to the show.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.