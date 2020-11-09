The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary, 204 Spring St., Latrobe, will hold its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. today, Nov. 9, at the post.
Special guests at the meeting will be District 27 President Linda Tikey and District 27 Chief of Staff Donna Myers.
Those planning on attending are asked to call Kristy Murphy at 724-640-3927 or the post at 724-537-6480 and leave a message if no answer, so social distancing can be arranged. Masks are required for everyone’s safety.
Members are asked to wear their medium blue T-shirts.
Spokesperson Linda Butler added that the “auxiliary is always looking for new members to help our veterans. ... (Any) questions, call the numbers above and leave a message.” She said transfers are also welcome.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.