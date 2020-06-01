Women’s BN meetings set
Two local chapters of the Women’s Business Network will hold meetings virtually until further notice.
The Laurel Highlands chapter meets from 8 to 9:45 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month. Each member will receive a 30-second commercial to talk about their business, with one member presenting a spotlight on their business and one presenting a table topic on a subject of value to the membership. June meetings will take place on Thursday, June 4, and June 18.
For more details, contact chapter representative Rita Graham at 724-963-5683.
The Greensburg chapter meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Each member gets a 30-second commercial to talk about their business, with one member presenting a spotlight on their business and one presenting a Table Topic on a subject of value to the membership. June meetings will take place on June 10 and June 24.
For more information, please contact chapter representative Kathy Ribnisky at 724-875-6216.
All professional women are welcome to attend as a guest at the meeting for no charge.
* * *
Cal U offers vehicle tours
California University of Pennsylvania’s Department of Admissions is offering several options this summer for students and families to connect with Cal U.
Every Thursday at 11 a.m. beginning Thursday, June 4, an admissions counselor, using Zoom to communicate, will lead a tour by vehicle lower campus and upper campus.
Cal U has also scheduled three virtual open house events this summer. The open houses run from 10 a.m. to noon June 17, 1 to 3 p.m. July 14 or 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 6.
Students who have been accepted at Cal U and those who are interested in transferring to the school are also invited to participate.
At the open houses, students will meet and talk with Cal U administration, staff and students in live chat rooms. They will learn about majors, admissions process, financial aid, student life and more.
To register for the events, or for more information on other admissions events, go to calu.edu/visit.
* * *
