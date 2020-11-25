The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is seeking gingerbread house creators for the walk/contest slated for Dec. 4-13.
The deadline for all entries and fees is Friday, Nov. 27. The Chamber plans to announce more details next week.
Any questions, call the Chamber office at 724-238-4200 or email office@ligonierchamber.com
* * *
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will be offering four concerts this year on Dec. 5 in a program performed by four percussionists entitled “Comfort and Joy.” All concerts will take place outdoors, with performances at 10 and 11:15 a.m. at the Johnstown Gazebo in Central Park, and at 2:30 and 4 p.m. on the steps of the Somerset Court House in Somerset.
The concerts will be approximately 30 minutes in length, and while free-will donations will be accepted, all concerts will be free of charge as a gift to the community. Per state CDC guidelines, masks and distancing are required.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
