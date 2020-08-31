‘Homegrown Memories’ show to open
The show “Homegrown Memories” will be held from Sept. 1-30 at the Main Exhibit Gallery in Ligonier. A total of 34 artists participated in the juried show, which was judged by Jeffrey Donato, a local artist, teacher and author.
The show contains 72 pieces of art, including, oil, ceramic, mixed media, watercolor, graphite, photography, acrylic and 3-D work.
The art reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 11, with light snacks, libations and music by Alec Henderson. Prizes will be awarded for the art at the reception and there will also be a prize for best created mask (open to public).
The writing reception, where writers will share their written word, will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. In this second reception, writers will compose narratives, poems, original lyrics or a short play — all based on the art pieces that inspired them.
Proper social distancing guidelines will be followed for both events. Weather permitting, plans have been made to hold the event both inside and outside. Admission is free for both events.
The theme of the show is home: the rooms, the curios, the people, the shelves, the doors and every nook and cranny was open for interpretation in the art. Artists were encouraged to try to recapture what’s been lost and explore the stories that walk the rooms of their memories. The show was inspired by author George Ella Lyon and her book, “Many-Storied House,” and local author and educator Helen Sitler’s adaptation of the book for her writing class.
Chamber clays event Oct. 20
The Somerset County Chamber of Commerce will hold an action mentoring sporting clays event on Oct. 20 at Seven Springs Mountain Resort, to engage young business leaders and soon to be graduates that are vital to our growing workforce with building a network in Somerset County.
Registration includes 50 shots per person, a full station lunch, and awards for top teams and shooters. Event fees are $135 with rental equipment ($100 without equipment rental) or $525 for a foursome ($375 without equipment rental). Young professionals have a discounted rate of $90 with rental equipment ($75 without equipment) and will be assigned to a foursome of business leaders for a morning of shooting and engaging conversation about our business community.
Various sponsorship opportunities are available and provide an outstanding opportunity to market a business while supporting the ongoing efforts of the chamber.
For more information or to register for the tournament, contact the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce at 814-445-6431 or info@somersetcountychamber.com.
