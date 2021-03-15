Holy Family Catholic Church will hold a free takeout dinner on Wednesday, March 17.
The meal will include halupki, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and cake.
Pickup begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until at least 200 meals have been served. Pickup will be along Ligonier Street in front of the church. The church asks “you to please line up on Ligonier Street only to not interfere with traffic flow.”
Donations to help with meal costs may be sent to the Holy Family parish office.
* * *
Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation has announced the return of its popular exercise program for seniors, Fit and Active, starting Tuesday, March 16. The class will meet from 10 to 11 a.m. in Latrobe City Council chambers at the Latrobe Municipal Building, 901 Jefferson St., Latrobe.
Masks are required upon entry and a temperature scan will be taken before each class; social distancing will be practiced. Participants are asked to bring a water bottle and wear comfortable shoes and clothing.
The one-hour class will incorporate easy-to-follow choreography for a cardio workout set to uplifting familiar tunes, as well as segments on strength training and balance. Equipment will be provided and will include light hand weights, resistance bands and a ball, as well as disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer. Participants may bring their own equipment, if desired.
All levels of fitness are welcome and adaptations are demonstrated for exercises that may be challenging. The instructor is Linda Sinemus, who has been teaching active older adults since 2007.
Cost of the class is $3 per week and is on an ongoing basis. For more information, visit www.latroberecreation.org or call 724-537-4331.
* * *
Cal University of Pennsylvania is planning to hold a modified in-person commencement this spring for the Class of 2021, interim university president Robert Thorn recently announced.
All ceremonies will be held in the University’s 6,000-seat Convocation Center, which has the capacity to safely welcome graduates and a limited number of guests.
Each graduate who attends the in-person ceremony will receive two guest tickets. To mitigate risk, all guests must wear masks and social distancing will be required.
The schedule will be organized by college in order to meet state-mandated occupancy limits:
- School of Graduate Studies, 7 p.m. May 7;
- College of Education and Liberal Arts, 10 a.m. May 8;
- Eberly College of Science and Technology, 2 p.m. May 8
The events also will be livestreamed.
Graduates from the Class of 2020 will be invited to a special ceremony at another time, the school noted.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.