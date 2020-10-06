Latrobe Downtown Merchants will hold a Witches Night Out and Scarecrow & Pumpkin Contest from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Event organizers said guests will be able to visit numerous downtown locations to pick their favorite scarecrow or decorated pumpkin, then go to Ricolita’s and the Latrobe Art Center to cast their vote.
Guests can wear their witch hat or costume to receive special savings at merchant locations.
Participating Latrobe locations include: Paper Heart Affairs, Rose Style Shoppe, Chicoras, Eclectique, Latrobe Art Center, Graydog Comics and Toys, Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats, Ground Zero Pittsburgh, City of Latrobe administration and police department, Neighborhood Visitor Center, Masterpieces, Dainty Pastry, Depot Street Boutique and Scotty G’s Pizzeria.
Sacred Heart/St. Cecilia Rosary Altar Society will meet on Thursday, Oct. 8, at Sacred Heart Church for an Evening of Recollection, beginning with rosary at 5:30 p.m. followed by Mass.
The society will then go to the cafeteria for a meeting, sandwich and dessert. They are unable to have a covered dish dinner this year because of COVID-19 restrictions. All ladies are welcome. Masks must be worn.
Chairladies are Dorothy Skoloda and Susan Lena, and the committee includes Natalie Dunlap, Billie Ferlin, Vera Ferry, Terry Gebhardt, Mitzie Long, Bonnie Lenhart, Gloria Rohall, Sandy Smetanka, Ann Stroz and Barb Tompko.
APPRISE, the State Health Insurance Assistance Program, is offering free phone appointments on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Oct. 15 through December that will help answer questions regarding Medicare and health insurance options.
Through these free appointments, participants can review current coverage, compare health and drug plans with other options, and determine eligibility for any cost-saving programs. APPRISE offers impartial advice and does not endorse any insurance provider.
To schedule an appointment, call 724-925-4213. Callers must unblock their telephone in order to receive a call back.
The Westmoreland County APPRISE program is funded, in part, under a contract with the Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners, the Area Agency on Aging and by a grant through the Administration for Community Living. The volunteers are members of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Westmoreland County (RSVP). RSVP is sponsored by Westmoreland County Community College and is funded, in part, by the Corporation for National and Community Service.
Starting Saturday, Oct. 10, Phipps Conservatory in Pittsburgh will hold its Fall Flower Show: The Poetry of Nature.
Phipps said the event “will take guests on a tranquil journey, captivating visitors with the vibrant colors, unique shapes and soothing sounds of the natural world as autumn approaches. Featuring room after room of gorgeous chrysanthemums that have been in training for this show all year long, The Poetry of Nature offers a refreshing respite of natural beauty before the hustle and bustle of the holiday season begins.”
Fall Flower Show: The Poetry of Nature runs from Nov. 1. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Tickets must be reserved in advance; opening week tickets are available for presale now.
For more information and to reserve tickets, visit phipps.conservatory.org/Tickets.
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
