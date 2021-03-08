Mount Aloysius
to hold open house
Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, Cambria County, invites prospective students and their families to visit the 193-acre campus for an open house on Saturday, March 20. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet with Mount Aloysius faculty, chat with admissions counselors, tour the campus, and learn more about Mount Aloysius’ programs and offerings.
The open house will start at 9:30 a.m. During the event, campus representatives will highlight the many benefits of attending Mount Aloysius College, answer questions about majors and interests, and offer a customized tour of campus. Visitors can complete a fee-waived application at the event and will also receive free MAC campus gear.
The number of students and families who can participate in this session will comport with current COVID-19 occupancy limits. The College will follow all masking and social distancing guidelines, in addition to other Department of Health guidelines.
Register for the open house through email at admissions@mtaloy.edu, online at www.mtaloy.edu/openhouse or call 814-886-6383.
Established in 1853, Mount Aloysius College is a private, not-for-profit institution. Mount Aloysius offers more than 70 majors and programs and has an 11:1 student/faculty ratio. The College offers 16 NCAA Division-III mens and womens athletic programs.
* * *
19 Oak Street in Latrobe, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, is taking food orders through today, March 8, to be picked up or delivered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 13.
Home-baked breads will be available for $3 apiece, with orange marmalade, banana and cheddar garlic flavors available. The sampler, featuring three quarters of each flavored bread of the day, is also available for $3.
Homemade soups are $2 per pint (16 ounces), with haluski, french onion and ham and cabbage soups available. Regular chili and Dad’s smokehouse chili will also be sold.
Additionally, the church is offering a community spaghetti lunch. The meal is $1 and includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad and a roll. Pre-orders are not required for the lunch.
To place an order for the food items, call 724-797-8030 by March 8.
* * *
Holy Family Catholic Church will hold a free takeout dinner on Wednesday, March 10.
The meal will include ham, scalloped potatoes, corn, a dinner roll and cake.
Pickup begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until at least 175 meals have been served.
Pickup will be along Ligonier Street in front of the church. The church asks “you to please line up on Ligonier Street only to not interfere with traffic flow.”
Donations to help with meal costs may be sent to the Holy Family parish office.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
