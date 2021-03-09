Latrobe Art Center, 819 Ligonier St., Latrobe, will hold an oil painting class with Doreen Currie from 1 to 4 p.m. March 15, 22 and 29. The art center notes that the class is almost full.
The class is described as “painting from photographs as well as still life settings, Doreen develops students’ skills in mixing color, value and brushwork. This is a class for all experience levels.”
Cost is $19 for individual classes, with a discount for Latrobe Art Center members.
Additionally, the art center is offering Mixed Media with Sue Hrubes from 5 to 7 p.m. March 10, 17 and 24.
The class is described as “part mixed-media class, part basic drawing class ... This is a class for all experience levels.”
Cost is $36 for all three classes or $14 for individual classes, with a discount for Latrobe Art Center members.
To register, visit www.latrobeartcenter.org.
* * *
Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation has announced the return of its popular exercise program for seniors, Fit and Active, starting Tuesday, March 16. The class will meet from 10 to 11 a.m. in Latrobe City Council chambers at the Latrobe Municipal Building, 901 Jefferson St., Latrobe.
Masks are required upon entry and a temperature scan will be taken before each class; social distancing will be practiced. Participants are asked to bring a water bottle and wear comfortable shoes and clothing.
The one-hour class will incorporate easy-to-follow choreography for a cardio workout set to uplifting familiar tunes, as well as segments on strength training and balance. Equipment will be provided and will include light hand weights, resistance bands and a ball, as well as disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer. Participants may bring their own equipment, if desired.
All levels of fitness are welcome and adaptations are demonstrated for exercises that may be challenging. The instructor is Linda Sinemus, who has been teaching active older adults since 2007.
Cost of the class is $3 per week and is on an ongoing basis. For more information, visit www.latroberecreation.org or call 724-537-4331.
* * *
The Sacred Heart/St. Cecilia Rosary Altar Society will hold its first meeting of the new year at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at the St. Cecilia Education Center, Whitney.
“Come and catch up with your friends! Pick up the annual member booklet! Get out of the house! All parish ladies are welcome,” rosary altar society publicity coordinator Connie Coup said. “Chairladies are Mary Butina, Debbie DePalma, and their committee (includes) Joan Butina, Maureen Butina, Rita Piper, Ginny Puskar, Barb Stepanic, Mary Stoner and Evelyn Youdech. Don’t forget your mask!”
Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St., Latrobe, will be hosting a SOUPer Day! from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, or until it is all gone.
The event is outside — drive by or stop and eat — similar to the church’s hot lunches offered last summer; meal distribution will be under a tent near the elevator.
A large variety of homemade soups and chili by the quart will be sold at a suggested donation of $8. Lunch consists of a bowl of either chili or vegetable soup, either chicken salad or ham BBQ with a homemade bun, cookies and a snack for a suggested donation of $5.
* * *
