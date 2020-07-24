YWCA offering
classes, programs
YWCA of Westmoreland County, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg, is offering a number of technology classes, workshops and wellness & fitness programs in August and September.
Call 724-834-9390 to reserve a seat for the following classes:
Wellness Yoga with Nancy Michaels — Thursdays, Aug. 20 through Sept. 24, 10 to 11:30 a.m. (no class on Aug. 27).
Fabulously Fit after 50 for Women — Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 31, Sept. 2, 16, 21, 23 and 28, 10 to 11 a.m.
Resume Workshop — Aug. 3, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Historic Connections to Fort Ligonier in England — Aug. 26, 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Microsoft Excel 2019 for Beginners — Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25, 6 to 9 p.m.
Windows 10 — Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26, 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Smartphones/Tablets — Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27, 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Ask Technology Questions & Get Answers — Aug. 11, 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Private tutoring is available for computers, tablets, e-readers, smartphones, along with customized business computer training. Call to schedule. Gift certificates are available.
Classes will follow all CDC guidelines.
Cal U to hold virtual open house Aug. 6
California University of Pennsylvania will host a virtual graduate information session as well as its final virtual open house for this summer on Aug. 6.
On the same day, the Cal U’s School of Graduate Studies and Research will hold a graduate information session from 11 a.m.-noon.
The graduate school at Cal U offers both face-to-face classes and degree programs delivered 100% online. Certificate and licensure programs are available in a variety of disciplines. Doctoral programs are offered in criminal justice, health science and exercise leadership, and education and administration leadership.
Attendees will talk with graduate faculty, learn about the degree costs, financial aid options, and where a degree can lead from Cal U staff.
For more information and to register, visit www.calu.edu/admissions/visit/events/graduate-info-sessions/
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.