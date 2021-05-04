Covenant Presbyterian Church deacons are sponsoring American Red Cross Blood Drives again this year, with the first drive to be held from noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at the church’s fellowship hall along North Market Street in Ligonier Borough.
Those interested in donating can sign up online at redcrossblood.org. If you do not have internet access, these deacons will be able to assist you in signing up: Brenda Haberlen at 724-787-6355 or Jean Brozack at 412-443-8496.
Pre-packaged snacks and meter quarters will be available for all potential donors. For additional information, contact the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary, 204 Spring St., Latrobe, will hold a fish fry on Friday, May 7, at the post home.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes a cod fish sandwich and french fries for $9, with delivery of five or more sandwiches within a three-mile radius.
Dinner will be from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dinner choices include a cod fish sandwich for $8 or $10 for a dinner; two crab cakes for $7 or $8 for a dinner, or five butterfly shrimp for $8 or $10 for a dinner.
All dinners come with cole slaw and a choice of macaroni and cheese, pierogies or french fries.
To place an order or if you have any questions, call 724-537-6480 or 724-879-4208. All orders are takeout only.
Additionally, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 of Latrobe auxiliary will hold a meeting at 4:30 p.m. May 10 at the post home. Added spokesperson Linda Butler: “All members, please try to attend as there will be nominations for officers during (the) meeting. We love our veterans.”
