Free church takeout dinner set May 28
Holy Family Catholic Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, will hold a free takeout dinner on Thursday, May 28.
The meal will include stuffed pepper soup, salad, roll and cake. Pickup begins at 5 p.m. and will last until 100 meals have been served.
The pickup area will be located along Ligonier Street in front of the church.
* * *
Two Excela wellness checks postponed
Excela Health is postponing two upcoming wellness checks previously scheduled in partnership with area community organizations until restrictions have been lifted regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. New dates will be announced.
The events were scheduled for June 6 with the Mountain View Rotary and June 13 with the Ligonier Volunteer Fire Department.
The sponsoring organizations have been notified and the Excela Health Call Center is contacting anyone who preregistered.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
