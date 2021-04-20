A rosary rally will take be held at noon Saturday, April 24, at James H. Rogers Memorial Park, located at the corner of Main and Jefferson streets in Latrobe.
Guests are invited to join in praying for police officers, first responders, our nation and world peace.
The event will follow CDC guidelines and attendees are urged to wear a mask.
The event is sponsored by America Needs Fatima. For more information, call 724-539-3302.
* * *
The drag queen bingo fundraiser originally scheduled for the Latrobe 4th of July Celebration has been moved to Friday, April 30. The venue has also been moved to the Cooperstown Event Center in Derry Township.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring your previously purchased blue ticket; this event is sold out.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask and all CDC rules/regulations will be followed.
* * *
James E. Zundell American Legion Auxiliary Unit 446, Mount Pleasant, will hold its next meeting at 6 p.m. May 4.
Luncheon items can be ordered from the post kitchen menu at next month’s meeting. Masks are required.
At the unit’s April meeting, president Donna J. Raley presided over the election of officers for 2021-2022, including: Donna J. Raley, president; Kelly Majercak, first vice president; Susan Zipnock, second vice president; Debra Burkholder, secretary; Juanita Mizikar, treasurer and historian, and Chicago Lynn Lauffer, sergeant of arms.
Unit 446 members noted that they “continue their support of veterans in the local VA hospitals with contributions toward local events in support of veterans.”
Installation of officers is scheduled for Aug. 3 while members encouraged to pay dues and support upcoming events, including the auxiliary’s Father’s Day cash prize ticket sale, pasta fundraiser, and to solicit donations for American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Days on May 7-8 and 28-29.
* * *
“Dear Edwina,” a musical performed by students in Cal U’s theater program, will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. April 23-24 and 2 p.m. April 24-25. Cost for the “Dear Edwina” stream is $5 plus a processing fee.
The show, which is suitable for adults and children, will be recorded and streamed through ShowTix4U as part of the Dear Edwina licensing agreement. Audiences have not yet returned to watch student productions in Steele Hall, but students have rehearsed in person during the spring semester, while following COVID-19 safety protocols.
For more details, visit https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/50844.
* * *
Individuals interested in learning more about Alzheimer’s and dementia are encouraged to participate in webinars offered by Penn State Extension.
These webinars include Dementia Conversations: Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal and Financial Planning from noon to 1 p.m. Apr. 26, Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body from 6 to 7 p.m. May 3, and Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia offered from 9 to 10 a.m. May 14.
The Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia webinar explores the relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, explains the risk factors and the general stages of the disease, and offers helpful Alzheimer’s Association resources.
The Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research webinar is designed for individuals of any age who are interested in healthy living and aging well.
The Dementia Conversations: Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal and Financial Planning webinar will cover common decisions that are difficult to discuss with loved ones and tips that can assist in making those important conversations less stressful.
There is no cost to attend these programs. To learn more and register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/
* * *
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) will present a concert collaboration with the Roxbury Bandshell featuring the French horn section of the orchestra at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24.
The hour-long concert will showcase JSO hornists Dennis Emert, Michael Scheimer, Denise Gamble and Amber Fantini. The public is encouraged to come as a family and bring friends, lawn chairs, and picnic food and drinks to enjoy during the concert.
The concert is free, but a suggested donation of $10 per person will be gratefully accepted. No tickets are required.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.