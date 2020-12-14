Santa plans to visit the Darlington Fire Hall from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, for a drive-by visit.
Santa will be collecting Christmas lists from each child and each one will be given a small treat. Everyone involved will be keeping a safe distance. Wearing of masks is suggested.
The fire company regrets that, because of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the usual breakfast will not be provided.
* * *
The Johnstown Symphony Chorus director Jeffrey L. Webb will present an online musical celebration of the holidays in the form of a virtual version of one of their most popular offerings at the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s annual Christmas concerts. The virtual performance will become available at noon Tuesday, Dec. 15.
The performance, conducted by Webb and organist Bryan Lohr, with the vocalists of the Johnstown Symphony Chorus, will be available by visiting the johstownsymphony.org website or on the chorus’s Facebook page.
* * *
19 Oak Street in Latrobe, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, is taking food orders through Monday, Dec. 14, to be picked up or delivered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
Home-baked breads will be available for $3 apiece, with Dutch apple, honey beer, cheddar garlic, cranberry/orange and flavors available. The sampler, featuring four quarters of each flavored bread of the day, is also available for $3.
Homemade soups are $2 per pint (16 ounces), with broccoli soup, pierogi and kielbasa and stuffed pepper available. Regular chili and Dad’s smokehouse chili will also be sold. Homemade 8-inch sweet potato and bean pies are also being sold for $5. Additionally, the church will offer holiday cranberry/orange relish. Cost is $1.50 for an 8-ounce container.
Additionally, the church will hold a community spaghetti lunch on Dec. 19. The takeout-only meal is $1 and includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad and a roll. Pre-orders are not required for the lunch.
To place an order for the food items, call 724-797-8030.
* * *
Spokesperson Linda Butler of the Veterans Of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary of Latrobe, said the post has canceled its monthly meeting on Monday, Dec. 14, because of COVID-19.
* * *
Latrobe American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 has announced that it has canceled the Dec. 14 Christmas party “due to the coronavirus setback. We feel it will be safer for our senior citizens to be very cautious and considerate to protect our elderly members. Hopefully, the January meeting will be scheduled. We are wishing everyone a Merry and healthy Christmas and a better New Year.”
* * *
Knights of Columbus spokesman Tony Dominick said “the next meeting of the Daniel P. Nolan Latrobe Knights Of Columbus, Council No. 940, scheduled for Monday, Dec. 14, has been canceled due to the upswing in the coronavirus situation. So, at this time we, The Knights, wish one and all a Merry Christmas and a Happy and Healthy New Year.”
* * *
St. Vincent Basilica Parish in Unity Township is planning Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in-person Masses.
Mass attendance will be by reservation only. Reservations are due no later than noon Tuesday, Dec. 15. The public may view livestreamed Masses instead of attending in person. Information on reservations and livestreamed Masses is available at www.basilicaparishstv.org.
If you require assistance with registration, call Kristina at 724-539-8629, ext. 19.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
