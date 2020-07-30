New Century Careers’ next tuition-free machinist training class is set to start Monday, Aug. 3, with day classes scheduled in Pittsburgh. Evening classes are held in the Latrobe area and new trainees are accepted on a rolling basis.
This is a Pennsylvania registered pre-apprenticeship program and classes are tuition-free to qualified applicants.
The organization said trainees will “gain the necessary skills to become a machine operator or entry-level machinist.”
For more information, visit www.newcenturycareers.com or call 412-258-6620 (option 4).
* * *
Ligonier Valley Learning Center Inc. will unveil a new New Pre-K Counts Nature Preschool from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at the center, 117 Juniper Lane, Ligonier.
Event organizers said “come meet our teachers, see our new vision and enjoy light refreshments.”
Registration is available for a free one-hour session (space limited to the first 20 children to register). A few spaces are also available for fall enrollment, which features small classroom sizes and low child to teacher ratios.
All CDC suggested guidelines will be followed for the event.
* * *
