Sacred Heart & St. Cecilia Rosary Altar Society members will meet starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8, in the Sacred Heart Education Center, Youngstown. Following the rosary, the society will hold its regular meeting.
The committee chairladies are Mary Ann Stahl and Betsy Sherbondy, and committee members are Anita Henry, Patty Pickard, Patty Spisak, Nancy Rabic, Melanie Stas, Sandy Stas and Theresa Stas.
“For entertainment, they will have a Chinese auction and light refreshments. Please come and bring a friend. Social distancing and masks are required. Have a joyous Easter Holyday!” rosary altar society publicity coordinator Connie Coup said.
* * *
The Torrance State Hospital Board of Trustees will hold an open meeting via conference call starting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8.
The meeting date is subject to change. For more details, call 724-459-4411.
* * *
Derry First United Methodist Church, 311 North Ligonier St., Derry Borough, will host a takeout-only Swiss steak dinner on Saturday, April 10. Pickup time is from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
The meal will include a Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, rolls and cake. The cost of the meal is $12.
To place an order, call the church office at 724-694-8333 from 9 a.m. to noon through Saturday.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
