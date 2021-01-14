St. Vincent College will host a virtual Get Acquainted Day for prospective students at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.
The event will be conducted via Zoom and is geared toward current high school juniors and seniors. It will feature a series of short talks on academics, admission procedures and financial aid, while a question-and-answer session will be offered at the end of the program.
Executive vice president Dr. Jeff Mallory will welcome the group, before Heather Kabala, dean of admission, is joined by the college’s admission counselors to present on admission and financial aid procedures.
Dr. John Smetanka, vice president for academic affairs and academic dean, will give an overview of St. Vincent College’s academic curriculum, before the event closes with a question-and-answer session.
For more information or to register, visit https://www.stvincent.edu/admission-aid/visit-campus.html, email admission@stvincent.edu or call 1-800-782-5549.
* * *
Individuals who are interested in learning more about Alzheimer’s and dementia are encouraged to participate in webinars offered by Penn State Extension. These webinars include “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s,” “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body,” and “Dementia Conversations: Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal and Financial Planning”.
The “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” webinar explores the relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, explains the risk factors and the general stages of the disease, and offers helpful Alzheimer’s Association resources.
The “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” webinar helps participants recognize common signs of the disease and know what to watch for in themselves and others.
The “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research” webinar is designed for individuals of any age who are interested in healthy living and aging well.
The “Dementia Conversations: Driving, Doctor Visits, Legal and Financial Planning” webinar will cover common decisions that are difficult to discuss with loved ones and tips that can assist in making those important conversations less stressful.
There is no cost to attend these programs. To learn more, visit extension.psu.edu.
* * *
Spokesman Bill Fromme said Latrobe Area Chapter 4907 AARP meetings at Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, Latrobe, have been canceled through March.
* * *
As of Jan. 11, the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce’s office hours will be from 8:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
