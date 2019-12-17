Engaged couples are reminded there is a $10 charge for having photographs published with engagement announcements in the Latrobe Bulletin.
Engagement write-ups without a photo are still published without charge.
A professional, 5-inch-wide-by-7-inch-deep color photo reproduces best.
Email digital photo to lb.society@verizon.net. (Send photo as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution, and 4 inches wide by 6 inches deep. If resolution is below 200, we need a bigger photo.) Digital photos must be emailed; copies do not scan well.
Information should be legible and include name, address, parents, schools attended, years of graduation and place of employment for both the bride-to-be and her fiancé, as well as the date or season of the wedding and who is making the announcement.
A daytime (before 2 p.m.) phone number must be included for verification purposes.
Mail $10 check, payable to Latrobe Bulletin, to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz, Latrobe Bulletin, P.O. Box 111, Latrobe, PA 15650-0111, (along with photo and information if not emailing them) or drop off in the mail-slot next to the Bulletin front door, 1211 Ligonier St. Write “engagement photo” on memo line of check and “attention Louise Fritz” on the outside of the envelope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.