Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will hold an Election Day spaghetti dinner until 8 p.m. today, Nov. 3, in the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown. The meal is takeout only.
Meals will include spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, bread, and choice of white or chocolate cake. Cost for an adult dinner is $6 apiece and $3 for children.
