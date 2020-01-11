Ecumenical Christian Unity Service Jan. 19 at St. Vincent Basilica

An Ecumenical Christian Unity Service for the worldwide Week of Prayer for Christian Unity will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, in the St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica Crypt, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township.
The public is invited to the service, which is hosted by the Greater Latrobe Ministerial Association and St. Vincent College Campus Ministry.
Singers and musicians from area churches will lead the service in song, directed by Sandra Rubright, director of music ministries at St. Rose and St. John the Evangelist churches, Derry Township and Latrobe, respectively. Dr. Patricia Sharbaugh, associate professor of theology at St. Vincent College, will deliver a reflection on the Scripture readings.
Kim Metzgar, director, public relations, St. Vincent Archabbey and Seminary, said, “A light reception will follow in the St. Vincent Parish Center Assembly Room. The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity calls upon churches of all faiths together to form a vibrant and prayerful witness for Christian unity by heeding Jesus’s prayer ‘that they all may be one.’ This year’s theme is “They Showed Us Unusual Kindness” (cf. Acts 28:2).
Dr. Sharbaugh holds degrees from the University of Pittsburgh (BA), Pittsburgh Theological Seminary (MA) and Duquesne University (Ph.D.), and specializes in the field of biblical theology. Her research interests include Christology in the Gospel of Matthew, Jewish-Christian dialogue, the theology of the cross and the study of women in Scripture.
Among the members of the Greater Latrobe Ministerial Association who will be taking part in the service are Pastor Mike Bobula of First Church of God in Latrobe; the Very Rev. Daniel C. Mahoney, VF, pastor of Holy Family Parish, Latrobe; the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, pastor of St. Cecilia Parish in Whitney and Sacred Heart Parish in Youngstown; Pastor Sarah Rossing of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church in Youngstown; Pastor Jeff L. Schock of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe; Pastor Bill Schaefer of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Unity Township, and Pastor Lola Turnbull, Derry First United Methodist Church and Hillside United Methodist Church.
Participating from St. Vincent College Campus Ministry will be the Rev. Killian Loch, OSB, director of campus ministry of St. Vincent College, and St. Vincent College students.
The James Loughran, SA, director of the Graymoor Ecumenical and Interreligious Institute in New York, noted that “as we gather annually throughout the world to pray for the unity of Christians we are reminded of the importance of need for ‘unusual kindness’ in the dialogue that leads to growth in unity. We do this in a world where separation and division hinder the quest for Christian unity. In 2020, we are being called to show unusual kindness toward one another.”
The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity has been held between Jan. 18 and 25 for more than a century. The days have a symbolic significance that include the feasts of the Chair of St. Peter (Jan. 18) and the Conversion of St. Paul (Jan. 25).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.