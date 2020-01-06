Did you get a real lemon of a Christmas gift?
Would it be awkward to ask the giver for the necessary receipt in order to return it to the store?
Instead of saving the item to regift to someone else, consider donating it to a charitable cause. The domestic violence shelter has many female residents who wouldn’t mind using the off brand toiletries. They have nothing except what the shelter stocks.
The charitable thrift store would be happy to sell a brand new knickknack that clashes with your home’s decor or the item of clothing Auntie Clara thought was perfect for your teenagers, who wouldn’t be caught dead in something so out of style.
The homeless shelter or ministry could distribute the ill-fitting gloves, socks or warm clothes to those living on the street.
The food pantry could find a family who is happy to serve the fruitcake or fancy bread that’s not permitted on your diabetic or gluten free diet.
Even the poorly knitted afghan your niece made you could benefit the critters at the animal shelter.
You’ll be able to tell the givers you put their gifts to good use (just don’t say how) while getting a tax receipt for helping a good cause.
You kept the item out of the landfill while getting rid of useless clutter.
Lynn B.,
Delaware
