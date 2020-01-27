Reading books on an iPad, phone or tablet has become a common practice. Popular titles are easy to buy or rent across multiple platforms.
However, it pays to check out what your local library can offer. Many libraries have programs where borrowers can access even newer titles for free as long as they are library members.
Ask your library how to borrow electronic titles, so you won’t have to pay for your next book binge. Heidi in Florida
