If you want to collect on a home insurance burglary claim, make sure that you have pictures and receipts. If you don’t, the insurance company will lowball your claim. It’s easy to use your phone to take pictures of your major possessions like furniture, electronics, jewelry etc.
I also take pictures of receipts. I save them to a thumb drive that goes into our bank box. We’ve heard stories of how hard it can be to collect if you don’t have documentation. Will
