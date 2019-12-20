Here’s a low-cost gift idea that’s personalized.
My sister is always posting pictures on her social media accounts. I’ve taken a group of them from the past year, printed them on high quality paper, and turned them into a collage. I’ll use a frame that I salvaged from a thrift store and repainted.
The result will be something that’s a wonderful family reminder for just a couple of dollars and a few minutes of time. Jodi
