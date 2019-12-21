We recently purchased a dining room set.
With the holidays approaching, I can’t wait to have the family gathered around our new table, but I am worried about placing hot serving plates on the table.
I priced table pads, and they’re pricey.
My husband suggested that I use a couple of the solar car window shades.
I cut them to shape, and they will work perfectly! Mika
