To me, the way a gift is presented is as important as the gift itself. Therefore, I like my gifts to be neatly wrapped. Fancy colored paper can get expensive, so I buy a lot of red and green tissue paper.
To keep the gifts from looking boring, I use all kinds of ribbons to make festive bows. Using YouTube videos, I have learned how to make many different bows. My family has started saving my bows to use on their gifts for friends. Cate
