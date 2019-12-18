The secret to saving on groceries is to take the time to read labels. I used to rush through the grocery store. I figured less time meant less temptation to buy things not on my list.
Now I read labels. I have learned a lot by comparing the ingredients on items that look similar. Some store brands have the exact same ingredients as the more expensive brand names. On some processed foods, once I read the label, I saw ingredients that caused me to stop buying them and go more natural. I saved money in the process.
I was also surprised at how often the bigger package was more expensive on a per-unit basis than the smaller package. I guess we’re all supposed to think that family sized means least expensive.
I may take 30 minutes more to shop, but I’m feeding my family better and saving money as well! Jo
