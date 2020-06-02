Doherty named essay contest winner

Sophia Doherty, a seventh-grade student at the Derry Area Middle School, was recently named the 2020 seventh-grade winner of the William Kenly Chapter NSDAR History Essay Contest.
She has the distinction of being named for the third year for this award, having also won in both her fifth and sixth grade years. She is the daughter of Nicole and Nathan Doherty of Brenizer.
Sophia is student of many interests. She enjoys both vocal and instrumental music, playing the piano, flute and violin. Chorus activities are a favorite. She has participated in the district Art Expo as well. She enjoys writing both essays and poetry and participates in many contests. She has been involved in Math Thinking Games, Quiz Bowl, The Stock Market Game and more. Sophia is an honor roll student and has been recognized for her many achievements throughout her grade school and junior high years. She also enjoys playing softball.
Her future plans include attending Penn State or Carnegie Mellon. The William Kenly Chapter offers its congratulations to Sophia on her DAR History Award.
