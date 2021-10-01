American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 this week announced it welcomed 31st District President Charlie Seitz to the Sept. 13 meeting at the Latrobe post home.
Acting sergeant at arms Candi Smoker read each member’s name and their office to be installed for 2021-22.
Seitz installed each officer and welcomed them on behalf of District 31. Following the ceremony, acting chaplain Joan Tua led attendees in prayer, and a light lunch was served.
Meanwhile, the district president presented certificates for making goal with Unit 515 membership. Overall Unit 515 was in second place for its membership goal. Unit 515 President Janet Penrose also was presented with a Department of Pennsylvania, ALA, citation for the unit activities and its yearbook.
The business meeting was then called to order by Penrose with 21 members present. Penrose welcomed guests Toni Fagley and Myra Bader, who is visiting family in the area.
Don Truxal, president of the American Legion Riders, thanked Unit 515 for helping with the basket raffle held during the Night at the Races benefit.
Unit 515 also welcomed new members Cindy Truxal and Bev Lewis. Following the opening rituals, a roll call of officers was conducted followed by the reading of the minutes by Mary Pescatore.
Carol Greenawalt’s treasurer’s report was filed for audit. She then read the budgets for Department of Pennsylvania and Unit 515 for 2021-22.
Committee reports:
Auxiliary Emergency Fund: Irene Hoyle said $18 was collected.
Girls State and Juniors: Penrose reported the unit purchased four Girl State calendar tickets. The funds support the department’s Girl State projects.
Leadership: Kathy Roble focused on the need to work together for the common goal of making a better organization.
Legislative: Donna Rodgers urged everyone to be aware of changes going on in the government today.
Irene Hoyle asked members to keep her grandson in their prayers since he is stationed in Saudi Arabia.
Membership: Greenawalt reported the unit has 27 paid members as of Sept. 13. All notices have been mailed out from department notifying everyone that their dues are now due for 2022.
Seitz also reported that this year’s theme for President’s Project will be “PA Wounded Warriors — Make a Difference Through Music.” In her closing remarks, she thanked members for having such an active unit. She also said there are 14 VA hospitals throughout Pennsylvania. The Aspinwall hospital only allows a 45-minute visit once a week for the veterans to see their families. They are in need of some comfort items such as body wash, diabetic socks, and pocket T-shirts sizes 1X, 2X, 3X.
National Security: Mary Lou Daughenbaugh said she wanted to thank her sister Myra for her help with the Poppy Program in Wisconsin by placing a can in her beauty salon; she collected $55 from her patrons and donated it to Unit 515.
Chaplain Roble led everyone in a prayer for peace.
Unit 515’s next meeting will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at the post pome. Members will play Grocery Bingo after the business session. All members attending are asked to “bring two nonperishable items for the bingo.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.