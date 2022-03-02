BPW/PA District 3 hosted its first Mardi Gras Bingo Fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 12. Proceeds benefited Girls on the Run and the BPW/PA Foundation, which funds numerous scholarships for both males and females (members and non-members) who reside in Pennsylvania.
According to District 3 public relations chair Nicole Purnell, more than $2,000 was raised at the event, which featured “20 bingo games with specials, raffle baskets, a 50/50 drawing and light lunch. Fun was had by all with a photo booth and special dessert cupcakes that took advantage of the Mardi Gras theme. Those finding the hidden babies inside the dessert won special prizes.”
Committee members were MaryAnne Hallett, Malinda Hallett, Jean Calabrace, Karen Laskie, Teresa Trich, Pat Trich, Cathy Caccia, Angela Apple and Laurie Hough.
District 3 is comprised of BPW chapters throughout Westmoreland and Allegheny counties, including Latrobe, Ligonier Valley, Greensburg, Scottdale, Greater Pittsburgh and McKeesport.
To find out more about District 3, visit the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BPWPADistrict3
