District 3 and Latrobe BPW name 2021 Business of the Year

The Stoneybrook Foundation of Acme has been named the 2021 Business of the Year by District 3 Business and Professional Women of Pennsylvania.
The organization was nominated by Latrobe BPW, and additionally named the 2021 Latrobe BPW Business of the Year. This citation is awarded to “the business firm or employer who has contributed the most to the employment, advancement, and recognition of women in the workforce.”
The Stoneybrook Foundation is a Therapeutic Horse-Riding Center whose mission is to “improve the lives of children and adults with special challenges through a therapeutic partnership with horses.”
The foundation’s employees are comprised of 86 percent women, and additionally 55 percent of the board of directors, and 100 percent of the executive board are women. Several women were also advanced in position during the last calendar year.
The Stoneybrook Foundation honors a student of the week. With each student being a special needs student, this recognition brings them great joy. One female student stated “this is the greatest honor of my life.” They also honor and recognize the amazing work of the staff. Stoneybrook works diligently to help and takes pride in seeing their staff achieve a very difficult PATH certification. The teaching staff all have degrees in equine facilitated therapeutics with a specialization in equestrian management, and are PATH certified along with being registered therapeutic riding instructors.
Stoneybrook is the only PATH International Premier Accredited Center in Westmoreland County. The successes the students experience in their riding and horsemanship activities directly impact other areas of their lives.
The Stoneybrook Foundation was presented with its award at the District 3 BPW spring meeting held in April by Business of the Year chair Theresa Rusbosin. Accepting the award on behalf of the foundation was Executive Director Haley Hutchinson and Board President Suzanne Ward.
