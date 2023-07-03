Diocese of Greensburg hires director of security

Bishop Larry J. Kulick, JCL, Friday announced that Ryan L. Maher has been hired as director of security for the Diocese of Greensburg.
Maher is retiring from the Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg, where he is currently Patrol Section commander, and will begin his new position in the diocese on July 24.
In making the announcement, Bishop Kulick said Maher will oversee individualized emergency management plans at all 12 Catholic schools and will assist parishes with their safety and security needs.
“In these uncertain times, the safety and security of our students and our parishioners is always a priority,” Bishop Kulick said. “Mr. Maher has served with the state police in all four counties of our diocese, and I know he will bring his vast experience of more than 25 years in law enforcement to the Diocese of Greensburg.”
The hiring of Maher is part of a safety initiative undertaken by Superintendent of Catholic Schools Dr. Nancy Rottler. Dr. Rottler will implement the initiative this fall in Catholic schools across the Diocese of Greensburg.
“Mr. Maher will be working with our office to hire more than two dozen school officers who will work alongside each school’s administrative team to provide a highly visible presence on every campus throughout the course of each school day and during designated after-school events and activities,” Dr. Rottler said.
“These officers, who will be a mix of full- and part-time, must be a former employee of an accredited municipal or state law enforcement agency and will report to Mr. Maher,” Dr. Rottler added.
Because they will be armed, school officers will be required to maintain their firearms proficiency certification.
Maher, who holds a degree in criminology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, began his career with the Pennsylvania State Police in 1998. He has attended more than 75 classes on such topics as school safety, anti-terrorism measures, opioid investigations, active shooter analysis and response, and sports and special events incident management.
“I believe that a safe and secure environment, provided by professionals, is essential as we build a just and compassionate society,” Maher said. “The values that I learned in my time with the state police, honor, service, integrity, respect, trust, courage and duty, will serve as the foundation of the department I will be building within the Diocese of Greensburg.”
Maher is the father of three children and lives in Blairsville.
