The Diamond Dolls Twirling Team LLC, based in Derry, will hold registration next week for the 2021 season. It will be the team's 23rd year.
Registration will be held Tuesday, Feb. 16, and Thursday, Feb. 18, at the Blairsville Armory & Wellness Center, 119 N Walnut St., Blairsville. Those interested in registering may stop in between 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on either night.
Children need to accompany parents to registration. The registration fee ($25) and cost of baton ($25) are due at registration. Class tuition and other fees will be due at a later time. More details will be given at the registration, by calling Kimberly Hoag at 724-459-8628 or by visiting www.DiamondDollsTwirling.com.
The team is open to girls, ages 3 to 17 years old, from any school district, with or without baton twirling experience. Recreational classes will begin March 4 and are assigned based on age and skill level, including beginner through competitive. (competitive and mini-competitive team are by prior evaluation only).
This year's Diamond Dolls Recreational teams will practice on Thursday evenings, from March through July. For the 2021 season, they have moved to a temporary practice location at the Blairsville Armory & Wellness Center. They typically march in local parades and entertain at church and community festivals throughout the summer months. They are hopeful that there will be some of these opportunities in 2021, but cannot guarantee that yet. There will at least be a Friends & Family Show. They are a familiar site at the Derry Memorial Day and Railroad Days, Blairsville Knotweed, and Latrobe Fourth of July parades.
In 2021, there will also be an option to participate in classes only, from March-May, for anyone looking for a shorter commitment (this is the opt out of public appearances option).
Last February, the Diamond Dolls Competitive teams and soloists traveled to Disney World, where they competed in the TwirlMania International Championships held at the Wide World of Sports Arena. There, they won second place in all three of their team divisions, and their coach Kimberly Hoag was awarded Choreographer of the Year. The team also was chosen (by audition) to lead the other teams in the Spectacular Parade of Champions-a nighttime parade at Magic Kingdom. Individually, their solo competitors won 19 awards, first through 10th places.
Diamond Dolls alumni twirlers have gone on to twirl on college majorette lines and as feature twirlers at schools, including Indiana State University, Sam Houston State University, Thiel College, Bowling Green State University, Clarion University, Robert Morris University and Pitt. Many of their twirlers also enjoy twirling on local high school majorette lines.
Over the years, the competitive and mini-competitive teams (part of the larger 50-plus member team) have won two National Baton Twirling Association State championships, 30 Twirling Unlimited International championships and 28 Twirling Unlimited Regional championships. They are the current Twirling Unlimited Junior Production Corps International champions and Juvenile Novelty Twirl International champions.
For more information, visit www.DiamondDollsTwirling.com or contact Kimberly Hoag at 724-459-8628.
