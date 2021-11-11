Diamond Dolls Twirling Team 2022 registration Nov. 15, 18

The Diamond Dolls Twirling Team, LLC, based in Derry, announces registration for its 2022 season. This will be the team’s 24th year. Registration will be held Monday, Nov. 15, and Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Blairsville Armory & Wellness Center (119 N. Walnut St., Blairsville).
Those interested in registering may stop in anytime between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on either night.
Kimberly Hoag, director, said children need to accompany parents to registration. Registration fee ($25) and cost of baton ($25) are due at registration. Class tuition and other fees will be due at a later time. (More details will be given at registration or by calling the number or visiting the website below).
The team is open to girls aged 4-17 years old from any school district, with or without baton twirling experience. Recreational classes will begin Jan. 6 and are assigned based on age and skill level, including Beginner. (Competitive teams are by audition/evaluation only). The 2022 Diamond Dolls Recreational teams will practice on Thursday evenings, from January through July. For the 2022 season, they will remain at their temporary practice location at the Blairsville Armory & Wellness Center. They march in local parades and entertain at church and community festivals throughout the summer months. They are a familiar site at the Derry Memorial Day and Railroad Days, Blairsville Knotweed, and Latrobe Fourth of July parades.
*There will also be an option to participate in classes only, from January-May for anyone looking for a twirling instruction without public appearances option.
Diamond Dolls Competitive teams are 2021 Pennsylvania State Halftime Champions (in both Elementary and Junior divisions), as well as 2021 TU Tiny Tot Dance Twirl Regional Champions and Junior Novelty Twirl and Strut Team Regional Champions. They are also 2021 Tiny Tot Novelty Twirl International Champions and Junior Strut Team International Champions.
Diamond Dolls alumni twirlers have gone on to twirl on college majorette lines and as feature twirlers at schools including Indiana State University, Sam Houston State University, Thiel College, Bowling Green State University, Clarion University, Robert Morris University and Pitt. Many of their twirlers also enjoy twirling on local high school majorette lines.
Over the years, the Competitive teams have won four National Baton Twirling Association State Championships, 32 Twirling Unlimited International Championships and 31 Twirling Unlimited Regional Championships.
For further information, check out www.DiamondDollsTwirling.com or contact Hoag at 724-459-8628.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.