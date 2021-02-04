Derry Twp. couple celebrates 65th

Happy 65th anniversary to Don and Cookie Paul of Derry Township!
On Feb. 4, 1956, Donald “Don” Paul of Loyalhanna and Beverly “Cookie” Petrarca of Torrance were married at SS. Simon and Jude Church in Blairsville. Cookie’s maid of honor was her sister, Cricket Smith, and bridesmaids were her aunt, Jackie Tosi Kenjerski, and niece, LaVonne “Vonnie” Smetak Leason. Jim Bisi served as his cousin’s best man, while Dwain Smith, future brother-in-law, and “Riz” Petrarca, Cookie’s cousin, were groomsmen.
Cookie and Don treasure and enjoy their relationships with all members of their bridal party today.
The couple resides in Derry Township, where they have lived for the past 65 years and raised their daughter, Cheri Yandrick (Jerome) of Unity Township.
Cookie and Don were blessed with four grandchildren, Katie Yandrick (Clive) of Acme, Chelsey Lowrey (Shaun) of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Joel and Luke of Unity Township, as well as two great-grandchildren, Logan and Hannah Lowrey.
“Mom and Dad/Grammie and Pap, you are loved more than you could ever know,” the family said. “Thank you for the example of love, commitment, faith and family, which are now a part of all our lives and who we are. May God bless you with many more years with each other and with us.”
