Derry Lions Club has recognized two local Students of the Month for September.
• Representing Derry Area High School is Autumn Zerfoss, daughter of Nicole and Jeffrey Markle. She is a senior honored for Academic Excellence and is on the Distinguished Honor Roll. Zerfoss also is a member of National Honor Society for High School Students.
Zerfoss participates in the high school marching band and pit orchestra, the all-class play, WIRC, Student Council, yearbook staff, mentoring, reading, Science National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta.
She plans to study civil engineering at Georgia Tech.
• Marissa Weimer is the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center Student of the Month. Daughter of Todd and Chrissy Weimer, she also is a senior at Derry Area.
Weimer is president of the EWCTC senior class and vice president of the HOT Club. In addition, she belongs to National Honor Society, NTHS, Spanish Honor Society and Science Honor Society.
She is a member of the volleyball team and enjoys running.
Weimer plans to pursue a bachelor of science degree in nursing with a goal of becoming a nurse practitioner specializing in neonatology and neonatal intensive care.
