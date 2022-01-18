Derry Lions Club named two Derry Area High School seniors as its Students of the Month.
Jacob Shandor, the son of Alisa Shandor of Derry, has been involved in marching band and stage crew, and has been recognized at band banquet, the band clown award and the staff pet award.
Shandor’s future plans include college and the U.S. Marine Corps.
Charlene Manuel, daughter of Tammy and Brendon Manuel of Loyalhanna, has received the STEAM Award in the Challenge Program.
She also has been named to the National Technical Honor Society.
She is interested in music, programming, computers and gaming.
Manuel plans to obtain a college degree in cybersecurity or computer science.
