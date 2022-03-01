Derry Lions Club lauds Student of the Month

Blake Cecchini is Derry Lions Club’s Student of the Month for January.
Son of Kim and John Cecchini of New Alexandria, he is member of the Derry Area High School cross-country team, lettering in each of the last four years. Cecchini also is entering his second season with the school track team, as well as his fourth year of baseball.
A member of the band during his ninth grade, Cecchini has been a store clerk for three years. His family owns a business in New Alexandria.
Cecchini is a high honor student and hopes to one day work for a company like Lockheed Martin or at Ford/Subaru Motor Sports, in a job that matches his interests.
