Derry Borough’s new multi-year refuse and recycling contract with Waste Management Inc. includes slight increases for standard residential and senior customers but will feature the same services as currently provided.
Derry Borough Council approved the pact during a special meeting Monday. According to figures provided to the Bulletin, the new contract will go into effect Oct. 1. The contract initially covers three years, from October 2020 through September 2023, but includes a pair of optional yearly extensions for the periods of October 2023-September 2024 and October 2024-September 2025.
Beginning Oct. 1, weekly garbage and biweekly recycling rates for standard residential customers will rise 46 cents to $18.96 per month; rates for senior customers will rise 37 cents to $15.17 per month, and individual bag service for seniors will remain at $3.50 per bag.
Rates for all three services will increase slightly over the duration of the contract, with weekly garbage and biweekly recycling going from $19.62 per month in 2021-22 to $21.96 in 2024-25; regular senior pickup from $15.70 in 2021-22 to $17.58 in 2024-25, and individual bag service for seniors from $3.50 in 2021-22 to $4 in 2024-25.
In 2015, council approved a three-year contract with Waste Management. Before that pact expired, council approved a one-year extension to continue service and it did the same again last year.
Before again selecting Waste Management — which was the lone bidder — council earlier this year voted to put the contract out for bid and held a public meeting to get input from residents.
Under the terms of the new contract, bulk items that exceed the one permitted free item per month will cost $35 per item. To receive the monthly free bulk item, customers must call Waste Management and schedule a pickup. Residents who receive weekly garbage pick-up will be able to utilize the free item pick up each month. Bulk items are picked up the first Friday of the month.
Waste Management customers are reminded recyclable items must be placed in provided containers with a yellow lid.
Items to be recycled include:
- Plastic bottles, jars, and jugs (make sure these items are No. 1 or 2; this number is located mostly on the bottom on the container with the recyclable symbol around the number);
- Food and beverage cans (steel, tin and aluminum soda cans);
- Paper, flattened cardboard and paperboard;
- Brown paper bags, non-confidential office papers, newspapers and magazines.
Items that should not be recycled include:
- Plastic bags (customers are asked to find a local recycling site that recycles plastic bags);
- Glass bottles or containers (Waste Management officials say these containers are highly contaminated);
- Food waste or liquids;
- No needles;
- No recyclable items in plastic bags (customers are asked to empty loose recyclable items into bins but leave out the plastic bags);
- Electronic and small appliances;
- Bedding, rugs and carpet (donate these items to proper locations if they are in good condition);
- Hoses, holiday lights and extension cords;
- Polystyrene foam cups and takeout containers;
- Auto parts, tires and scrap metal;
- Construction debris, yard waste and wood;
- No non-recyclable plastic (customers are reminded that not all plastic is recyclable).
