“Zeke’s Theory: Unlocking the Whitetail Antler Growth Process,” a new book by Derry author Eric V. Zimmerman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc. of Pittsburgh.
The author said in a Dorrance press release, “I have been told I have an obsessive type personally, and after reading my book, I think you all will agree. I became obsessed with aging whitetails in my teens, being shown by one of the PGC biologists what the 18-month-old’s tooth looks like along with a brief description on how to use tooth wear and dentine thickness to determine the ages of deer above 18 months of age. My civilian work life has always involved the processing of deer, and if I cut off the antlers of a buck brought in to be processed, I would slice open the cheek, pry open its mouth, and age that buck. I would also weigh the carcasses, and a few patterns did start to form between age, weight and antler size, and it was not supporting what is considered common knowledge about bucks and how their antlers grow.
“In 1998, I shot this eight-point and in 2004 my daughter shot this cute little six-point. I have been studying these two bucks ever since, believing that the difference in the size of the antlers between these two bucks is based on the month they were born in and wondering in theory if the smaller buck’s antler size ever catches up to the larger buck in the following years.
“What the evidence is showing is that in order to grow record book bucks, the adage that it takes a three-legged stool of nutrition, genetics and age is incomplete. Rather, what it takes is a four-legged chair with the animal’s birth date being added to the list of nutrition, genetics and age. The information I’m providing will be very helpful to game managers who are looking to grow record book class whitetails, as my evidence will show that the antlers of bucks born late in the fawning season will never catch up or reach their full potential, and it is doubtful that they will ever have more than eight points or score over 120 in their lifetime. Check out zekestheory.com for more information and thank you for your purchase, Zeke.”
“Zeke’s Theory: Unlocking the Whitetail Antler Growth Process” is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $23 (eBook $18). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3126-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.