Derry Area grad reelected vice president of SGA board

Alaina Dorazio, a junior biology major and native of Derry, was recently reelected to the position of vice president of the St. Vincent College Student Government Association (SGA) Executive Board for 2021.
A graduate of Derry Area High School, Dorazio will now hold the position of executive board vice president for a second consecutive year. Though her first term in office was greatly impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, she remains passionate about the importance of SGA and aims to be an advocate for the St. Vincent College student body.
“My first year as vice president definitely didn’t go the way I expected it to,” she said. “In spite of everything, I worked as hard as I could to listen to and provide for the students of St. Vincent. I decided to pursue this position again because I’m very passionate about the work that SGA does, and I love working with students to enhance campus life.”
Along with her role in SGA, Dorazio is also vice president of St. Vincent’s American Medical Student Association, a member of both the Tri-Beta Biological Honor Society and the Alpha Lambda Delta freshman honor society, serves as a work-study student in the Liberatore Human Anatomy Laboratory and will work as a teaching assistant for the Rev. Shawn Anderson, OSB, assistant professor of biology, during the spring 2021 semester.
During her college search, Dorazio was struck by the close-knit atmosphere of the St. Vincent community, while she was also impressed with the success and experiences of students in the Herbert W. Boyer School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Computing.
“The first thing I noticed about St. Vincent was the family atmosphere,” she recalled. “I loved the sense of community and togetherness while touring St. Vincent. I was also very drawn to the science program, and I can’t imagine anywhere else I’d rather be.”
During her second term in office, Dorazio hopes to be able to help her fellow students continue to successfully navigate through all of the ever-changing circumstances posed by the pandemic.
“Now that we’ve begun adjusting and continue to become more knowledgeable about our current situation and how it affects the students and campus life,” she said, “my biggest goal is to be able to provide Bearcat Nation items and host events in any capacity I can. For the executive board and SGA as a whole, I want to see us continuing the great work and service examples set by the previous executive board and senators.”
Dorazio, who plans to attend medical school following her graduation from SVC, is the daughter of Joseph and Judi Dorazio of Derry and has two siblings, Ava and Jarrett. She is an active member of the Latrobe United Methodist Church.
She and her colleagues on the SGA Executive Board — junior president Robert Gigliotti, junior secretary Sarah Centore and sophomore treasurer Andrew Kunz — were sworn into office during the annual gavel ceremony on Nov. 14 at the Fred M. Rogers Center on campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.