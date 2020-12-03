Derry Area grad awarded PCSS Secondary Teacher Award

Kenneth Kubistek, Riverview High School social studies chairperson and a Derry Area High School graduate, was honored with the PCSS Secondary Teacher of the Year Award at the 67th Annual Pennsylvania Council for the Social Studies (PCSS) Conference Oct. 24.
The award was presented to Kubistek “for his ongoing efforts to promote great social studies education in his district and beyond.”
Kubistek coordinates the Model United Nations, National History Day and the National Honor Society for his school.
A former PCSS Board member and PCSS executive secretary, Riverview noted that he “has always reached out to make social studies come alive for his students.”
PCSS is the statewide umbrella organization for social studies in Pennsylvania. As an advocate for social studies at all levels of education, PCSS promotes the analysis, dissemination, and evaluation of instructional materials and programs for effective social studies education across the commonwealth.
In addition, the organization makes recommendations on certification requirements for educators involved in teaching social studies. The PCSS also assists local social studies educators in their professional development and cooperates with schools, school districts, intermediate units, and other interested groups to support great social studies educators such as Kubistek.
Kubistek was nominated for the award by past PCSS president and longtime board member Leo West, PCSS’ longest serving social studies champion.
“(He) greatly deserves this recognition for his efforts in the field,” West said.
